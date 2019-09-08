Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $441,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total transaction of $4,480,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com stock traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,833.51. 2,225,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,911. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $910.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,834.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,830.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

