Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 170,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,041,802.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $9,789,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,903,543 shares of company stock valued at $98,511,487 and sold 306,995 shares valued at $6,019,525. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 222.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 301.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 763,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,093. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

