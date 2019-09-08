Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. 763,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $90,277.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,339,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,623,399.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $164,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,903,543 shares of company stock valued at $98,511,487 and have sold 306,995 shares valued at $6,019,525. 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Sunrun by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sunrun by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

