Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, Radar Relay and OKEx. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $8,667.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00216655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.01297354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, BiteBTC, Kucoin, COSS, HitBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, Tidex and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

