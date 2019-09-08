StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $599,279.00 and $537.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,080,116,083,983 coins and its circulating supply is 9,319,884,910,528 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.