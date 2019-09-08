Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. First Analysis reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.80.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $162.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $1,163,851.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,285.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,248,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $426,586,000 after buying an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,168,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,984,000 after buying an additional 132,906 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 979,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after buying an additional 512,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 521,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,907,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

