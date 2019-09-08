Storiqa Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Storiqa has a total market cap of $800,749.00 and $43,172.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storiqa token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Hotbit, CoinFalcon and IDEX. During the last seven days, Storiqa has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.01292697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Storiqa Profile

Storiqa was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storiqa’s official website is crowdsale.storiqa.com . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storiqa Token Trading

Storiqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Tidex, Exmo, HitBTC, IDEX, Indodax, Tokenomy and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

