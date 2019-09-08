STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.11 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.02.

Shares of STM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 1,972,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $2,082,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,825 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

