SteepCoin (STEEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $37,636.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 116.2% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,636.00 and $66.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AXE (AXE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012357 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002394 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

