STASIS EURS Achieves Market Cap of $35.15 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURS (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURS has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURS token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DSX and HitBTC. STASIS EURS has a market cap of $35.15 million and $1.05 million worth of STASIS EURS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004365 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001176 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 148.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About STASIS EURS

STASIS EURS is a token. STASIS EURS’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURS’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STASIS EURS is stasis.net

STASIS EURS Token Trading

STASIS EURS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and DSX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

