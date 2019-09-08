STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. 120,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.53. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.80%. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2,139.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.