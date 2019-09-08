SSI Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,206.32. 869,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,164.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $840.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price objective (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

