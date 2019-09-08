Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAVE. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 421.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 901,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after buying an additional 728,431 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 136.7% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 584,275 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 432.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 100.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 359,285 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 684,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,192. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $65.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward M. Christie III acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. Macquarie cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

