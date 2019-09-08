Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 159 ($2.08) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

