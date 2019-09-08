Spectiv (SIG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $264.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $100,516.00 and approximately $264.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00216123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01291071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00089129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

