SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,297. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

