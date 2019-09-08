SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 74.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,240,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,667,871 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $135,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 848,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 276,569 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 122,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,395,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after acquiring an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 281,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.83. 13,606,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,796. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

