SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. SparksPay has a market cap of $36,611.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

