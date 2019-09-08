Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2,704.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sony by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sony by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

NYSE:SNE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 674,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

