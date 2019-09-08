SONM Market Capitalization Reaches $3.90 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. SONM has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $177,517.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SONM token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SONM

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.io . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, YoBit, COSS, Tidex, Liqui, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

