Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

SLRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SLRC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $868.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

