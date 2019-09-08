Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $9.34 Million Position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the quarter. MacroGenics makes up 0.9% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of MacroGenics worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 804.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 62,661.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 375,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,185. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $667.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.35. MacroGenics Inc has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 273.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on MacroGenics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

