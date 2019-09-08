Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.5% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,907. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.