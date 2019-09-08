Sofinnova Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 529,839 Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 529,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,767,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 218,869 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 276,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,173. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Molineaux acquired 51,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CALA shares. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Calithera Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

