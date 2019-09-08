Sofinnova Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of Forty Seven at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the first quarter worth $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 750,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $91,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forty Seven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of FTSV stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 78,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,415. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $321.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.91. Forty Seven Inc has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

