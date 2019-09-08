Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,052 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew makes up about 2.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Smith & Nephew worth $66,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at $1,774,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 38.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 857,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 403,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

