Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 349,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.18.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Smart Sand had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Edwin Young purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 365.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.