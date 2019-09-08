Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WORK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Slack and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. Stephens began coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.47.

WORK traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 14,812,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97. Slack has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $782,209.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv-A L.P. Ah sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $115,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,127,654 shares of company stock worth $274,137,436.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $4,837,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $41,000.

