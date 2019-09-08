Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $29,000 Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

