Simmons Bank Sells 135 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,740 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,035,000 after buying an additional 189,433 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 135,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.33. 1,579,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.26 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

