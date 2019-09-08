Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21,680.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 136,999 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 208.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 60,212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.73. 4,250,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,803,971. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

