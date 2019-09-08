Simmons Bank Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,538,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,158,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,092,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at $26,827,666.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $66.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. Nucor’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

