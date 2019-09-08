Simmons Bank Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,484,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,554. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $179.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

