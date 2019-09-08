Simmons Bank Has $2.32 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

GM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. 4,895,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.