Simmons Bank Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after purchasing an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.70. 3,263,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,247. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Atlantic Securities lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

