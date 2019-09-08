Simmons Bank Acquires 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

GOOGL stock traded down $5.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,206.32. 869,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,184.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

