Silverway Trading Up 189.8% This Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Silverway has traded up 189.8% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002886 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Silverway has a market cap of $30.11 million and $2.71 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,434.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.02927912 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001614 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003850 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00840694 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

