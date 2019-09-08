Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,049.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,308,960. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,209,000 after purchasing an additional 381,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.02. 147,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,260. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.01.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

