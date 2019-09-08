Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.64.

SWIR opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $389.50 million, a PE ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 2.00. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $191.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 363.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

