Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,633,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,329,000 after acquiring an additional 51,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,934,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 57,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,465,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,459,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.00. 863,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,621. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.