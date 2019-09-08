Seele (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0265

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Seele token can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Seele has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seele has a market cap of $18.41 million and $16.39 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seele Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,055,692 tokens. Seele’s official website is seele.pro . Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, HADAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

