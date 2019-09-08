Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.63 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.69.

NYSE:SEE opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sealed Air by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Sealed Air by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

