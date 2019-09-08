SCRL Price Tops $0.0752 on Top Exchanges (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, SCRL has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SCRL has a total market cap of $14.47 million and $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SCRL Token Profile

SCRL was first traded on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . The official website for SCRL is www.scroll.network

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

