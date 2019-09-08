Scorpio Tankers Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Scorpio Tankers has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years. Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of -85.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

