Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) & Seanergy Maritime (NYSE:SHIP) Financial Contrast

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Scorpio Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Seanergy Maritime does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Bulkers pays out -266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers 10.47% -0.31% -0.16% Seanergy Maritime -27.56% -81.41% -6.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Seanergy Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers $242.50 million 1.91 -$12.70 million ($0.03) -213.00 Seanergy Maritime $91.52 million 0.17 -$21.06 million ($5.55) -0.11

Scorpio Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Scorpio Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seanergy Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scorpio Bulkers and Seanergy Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers 0 1 4 0 2.80 Seanergy Maritime 0 0 2 0 3.00

Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 36.15%. Seanergy Maritime has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 406.24%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Scorpio Bulkers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers beats Seanergy Maritime on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

