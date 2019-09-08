Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,626 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,770,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,742 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,396,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,075 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,205,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,931 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,965,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,353 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 4,896,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

In other news, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

