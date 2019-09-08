Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,482 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $397,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $16,171,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 266.8% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

GBT traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,183. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.