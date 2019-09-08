Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,623,000 after buying an additional 2,804,555 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,742,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,570,000 after buying an additional 391,403 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,790,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,683,000 after buying an additional 1,866,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,787,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,193,000 after buying an additional 1,492,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after buying an additional 520,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 1,226,451 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.