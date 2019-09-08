Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.94. 1,741,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,547. 3M Co has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

