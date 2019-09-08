Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.94. 1,843,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,472. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.56. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens set a $327.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.